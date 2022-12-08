The funding for the final two figures in the Lockport Lock Tenders Tribute has arrived in the form of a grant from New York State Canal Corp. – totaling $150,000.
The tribute is comprised of 14 life-size, cast bronze figures based on an 1897 photo taken by Frank Clench, who is also immortalized in bronze on the steps of the Flight of Five Locks. The final figures are one Lock Tender and the other is of young Bessie Wagoner, the daughter of Fred Wagoner, who is also shown in the photo.
“We’re ecstatic,” Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation Chair Dave Kinyon said.
Kinyon said that the work to secure the grant was done by Heather Peck of the Greater Lockport District Corp., thus securing the funding for the artist’s fabrication of the statues. Kinyon also noted that installation and shipping costs would have to be fundraised, but “$150,000 covers most of the spending gap.”
The statues are the work of artist, Sue Geissler and the final cost for the project comes to $1.5 million. Most recently, businesses such as Spalding Ace Hardware, General Motors and Mills Jewelers have contributed to the funding of the final two statues to complete the project.
“It’s fantastic news,” Kinyon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.