South Street in the City of Lockport was hit particularly hard by the invasive emerald ash borer. The insect decimated ash trees across the state, and was especially devastating in disadvantaged communities like South Street in the city’s downtown.
Now young, replacement trees will be planted in the neighborhood through a grant entitled “Tree Planting in Disadvantaged Communities after Ash Tree Loss.” Over the next two years, 60 new trees will be planted in the city’s right-of-way in front of homes that would like to benefit from their proximity and replace the 60 ash trees that were taken down due to the borer.
“Supported by New York’s Environmental Protection fund, this grant will support the City of Lockport’s commendable efforts to increase healthy tree canopy and provide many benefits, from filtering air and helping address water pollution and improving mental and physical health, to mitigating climate change,” said Basil Seggos, commissioner of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.
According to Mayor Michelle Roman, the trees will be planted before summer begins, as well as September, and the following year in the fall as well.
Roman said that the city was awarded the grant because of its qualifications which included having a 5-year maintenance plan for the new trees. She noted that the trees would be planted sensibly – not under wires – in front of the homes of people who will enjoy them.
“The city has to have the plan,” Roman explained. “Not the residents.”
As one of the earliest of applicants for the December 2022 competitive grant, the city was awarded $22,079 to plant the trees. Roman said that part of the grant’s requirements was to educate residents living nearby about planting the trees.
Last year, the city was also awarded a USDA grant to plant 100 trees anywhere in the city, Roman said.
“On Arbor Day and throughout May, many of the trees will be planted,” she said.
