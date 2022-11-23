The long-awaited community center and other park improvements — including a splash pad — are getting traction as the Town of Pendleton looks toward 2023.
The work for the two projects is being funded by a variety of grants, including one from the Niagara River Greenway Commission for $200,000. Last year, the price for the community center was approximated to be $700,000 in total, a number which will be covered by a building reserve and the greenway grant.
The total price for both projects isn’t known at this time, according to Town Attorney Claude George, as they have not gone to bid just yet.
The community center is to be located where the existing historical society building is presently, and according to Pendleton Supervisor Joel Maerten, a grant of $250,000 that the town received for equipment and paving the existing parking will be utilized next year.
The influx of grant money did not stop there.
“Regarding the park project, which includes the splash pad, as well as other park improvements, this is being covered substantially by a NYS grant the town received,” Maerten wrote in an email to the US&J. “The grant amount is (another) $250,000. The balance of the cost is anticipated to be covered by the town’s “Greens Fees” reserve.”
According to Maerten this reserve comes from developers who have paid fees for each lot of property built in the town. The name comes from the fact that these fees can only be used for park and green space projects.
More funding for the park comes from another grant of $91,000 which will help the new ADA bathroom located in the Town Park.
Currently the splash pad is under construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.