Brian Grear, who is campaigning for Niagara County Sheriff, has been endorsed by the Working Families Party.
"The local chapter of the Working Families Party interviewed Brian Grear and felt he had the values and vision worthy of the (the party’s) endorsement,” Tom Roulley, the Niagara County Chair of WNY Working Families Party said.
Grear, a registered Democrat, is running against Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti, who has been endorsed by the Democratic, Independence and Republican parties. Although Filicetti, a registered Republican, won the Democratic Party endorsement, Grear is still challenging him in the June primary for that ballot line.
He said he is "humbled" to accept the endorsement from the Working Families Party.
"I got to say they have a very thorough process. They sent you a 52-page questionnaire. You had to fill out their questionnaire and submit it. And after that submission you had a board interview with them," Grear said.
Grear ran for sheriff on the Republican line in 2005, against Sheriff Thomas Beilein, and tried for the line again in 2008 but GOP officials endorsed Ernest Palmer.
He retired from the sheriff’s office after 22 years on the job, and after a break to devote more time to his family and his flourishing business, AK Topsoil in Lockport, he went back to policing on a part-time basis about four years ago, at the invitation of Frank Previte, chief of the Lewiston Police Department.
