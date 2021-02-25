TOWN OF ALABAMA — The alternative energy technology provider Plug Power will construct a state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel production facility and electric substation at the Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP), state officials announced on Thursday.
Plug Power is the first occupant of the 1,250-acre "mega" business park, and as such it will fund the construction of a 450-megawatt electric substation to support itself and future occupants. The company will invest $290 million in its production facility and the substation.
Plug Power is projecting that its facility will produce 45 tons of "green" hydrogen per day, referenced that way because hydrogen fuel will be produced using renewable energy sources.
The company's pledge to the state, as it receives a variety of financial incentives, is to build the electric substation and create 68 jobs at its production facility. The jobs will pay an average salary of $70,000 with benefits, according to state Assembly Member Steve Hawley, R-Batavia.
Development incentives are coming from New York Power Authority, Empire State Development and Genesee County.
Pending approval by the NYPA board of trustees next month, Power Plug will receive a 10 megawatt allocation of low-cost hydropower from the Niagara Power Project, $1.5 million from the Western new York Power Proceeds program and 143 megawatts of high-load factor power that NYPA will procure on the energy market.
Empire State Development will provide up to $2 million in Excelsior Tax Credits and Genesee County is putting together a package of additional local tax incentives, according to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's office.
"New York State is committed to establishing itself as the leader in the national effort toward a more renewable future focused on green energy excellence, and we're showing that protecting the environment and encouraging economic growth aren't mutually exclusive," Cuomo said in a statement.
Construction is expected to begin this summer.
Plug Power, which is headquartered in the Albany area, is planning to construct up to seven hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2022.
In January, the company announced the establishment of a $125 million "innovation center" in Monroe County, with 377 new jobs in the offing. That facility will manufacture hydrogen fuel cell stacks for its ProGen hydrogen fuel cell engines used to power a variety of electric vehicles including material handling equipment, on-road commercial fleet vehicles, and drones. Power Plug also operates a facility in Rochester, in Eastman Business Park.
According to Cuomo's office, STAMP has completed all site-level design and engineering, and all-site level environmental and zoning approvals to house enterprises including semiconductor manufacturing, renewables manufacturing, biopharma manufacturing, and other high-capacity industries.
