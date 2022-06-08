Green infrastructure project gets council's approval

South, Washburn and Pine streets will be looking greener next year as the Green Infrastructure Streetscape Project takes off.
In Phase One of the project, improvements along South Street will be particular visible to the public eye as “tree pits” and “bio-retention areas” are installed. These improvements will help keep stormwater out of the Combined Sewer Overflow system – which flows into the Erie Canal – and direct it to be absorbed by plant-life.
The street will also be recrowned and made into a one-way with diagonal parking spots on one side to improve the flow of traffic, as well as stormwater.
“Tree pits will be installed with soil in the bases which will help absorb water,” Mike Marino, Nussbaummer & Clark engineer, said. “(Bio-retention areas) are green area with specific plant species and soil types to also help absorb stormwater that runs off the road.”
Funds to remake implement the first phase come from a $1.5 million grant from the State Green Infrastructure Grant Program (GIGP) – which requires a 10% match. That match, and additional funds, is coming from two sources: a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the city of $172,000, and a part of the $10 million grant from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to the tune of $1.1 million.
Upon receiving bid amounts on June 1, Common Council members voted to award the project to 4th Generation Construction of Niagara Falls at $2.24 million.
Phase Two of the project is currently hinged upon funding from a Consolidated Funding Application applied for last year and a possible additional GIGP grant. Most of Phase Two would focus on the intersection of Pine and Lock streets.
Marino also spoke on another project on the Common Council’s agenda, Wednesday night, which authorized design services for the renovation of a new bathroom and bike repair station in Lowertown. A Canalway grant of $300,000 with a matching price of 50% will be used to fund the design work, which Nussbaumer & Clarke will perform for a fee not-to-exceed $30,000.
