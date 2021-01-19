The city's sophisticated, comprehensive new Green Infrastructure Streetscape Improvements Project is off and — walking.
A introductory survey outlining the environmentally proactive downtown revitalization plan was presented to Mayor Michelle Roman and the Common Council this week by Rebecca Carine-Shaw, project manager for Nussbaumer & Clarke, Inc., an engineering firm on retainer with the City of Lockport; and North Tonawanda landscape architect Joy Kuebler.
Work on the first of the three-phase project — improving water quality through stormwater management practices drainage and increasing walkability throughout Pine, South and Washburn streets — began last November.
Phase Two includes improvements to the intersection of Pine, Lock and Gooding streets at the northern end of the Pine Street Bridge over the Erie Canal, as well as Frontier Place, and Phase Three involves improvements to the parking lot behind the Lockport Public Library in front of the Cornerstone Arena on Grigg Lewis Way.
Carine-Shaw said the “GIGP Streetscape Improvements Project” dovetails with the Lockport Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (REDC).
Project objectives are:
• Direct stormwater to be treated and infiltrated in green infrastructure practices, thereby reducing pollutants from entering the Erie Canal
• Increase and improve pedestrian and bicycle amenities for a more walkable, connected, user friendly and safer downtown
• Improve the city’s sense of place through green infrastructure, which reduces and treats stormwater
• Facilitate business development and leverage existing historic institutions that include the Erie Canal
Design of the Streetscape Improvements Project is scheduled to be completed this summer, with construction slated to begin in the Spring of 2022.
Carine-Shaw said two additional workshops with city officials are scheduled in the coming weeks.
On behalf of the City, Nussbaumer & Clarke, Inc. applied for grant funding for Phase One of the project. Carmine-Shaw said she was part of the team that applied for the grant through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation and soon will be submitting a funding application for Phase Two of the project.
