There wasn't a big rush on the first day that the Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles' Lockport office was open to process driver's license applications pursuant to the state's new Green Light law.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, clerks at the office had received requests to process two applications.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski said only one of the two applications required the DMV to work outside its everyday operating procedures.
"There's a couple of questions that we have that our deputy is going to reach out to the state with to ensure that what we're doing is proper and right," he said of the applicant, who brought a foreign passport and two other forms of identification that Jastrzemski said the DMV wasn't sure about. "Then they will contact them after we review everything and review it with the state."
"We had an individual come in here, he's got all the documentation that we work with on a regular basis as far as someone that's in our country on a visa," he said of the other applicant. "So that part of it was easy."
The Green Light law, which technically went into effect this past Saturday, prohibits DMV offices from requesting information about a license applicant's immigration status or requiring a social security card.
Jastrzemski previously announced that, in Niagara County, so-called Green Light license applications will be accepted at the Lockport DMV office only, and only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The Lockport office was closed on Monday to prepare and allow staff members to view a training webinar. On Tuesday, one window inside was designated for the purpose of handling Green Light applications so as not to cause a delay with other transactions.
Jastrzemski previously expressed concern that upstate DMV offices weren't given adequate time to prepare for the processing of Green Light applications. On Tuesday, he said he knew that Niagara County wouldn't receive the same number of applications seen in metropolitan areas, adding that he didn't know how many applicants to anticipate.
Jastrzemski, who has been vocally opposed to the Green Light law, said difficulty processing documents that the DMV is not familiar with is one of the issues with the law. Other clerks he's been in touch with have expressed similar concerns and he said his isn't the only DMV office where staff feel that the law was implemented without giving them enough time to prepare.
"They've changed the process so greatly from what we were used to doing," Jastrzemski said. "The other concerns were in regard to the possibility of fraudulent documents as well."
He noted that he did not believe fraud was a concern with the individuals who applied on Tuesday morning.
In addition to concerns about unfamiliar documentation, Jastrzemski said he worries about the possibility of undocumented immigrants registering to vote, an option that is offered to all people who apply for a driver's license. He said he'd like to be able to bypass that process for non-citizens, but the state is requiring DMV staff to continue to offer it.
Jastrzemski said he has no issue with allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license, saying he was in favor of "making the roads safer for everyone." But he said he'd be more comfortable if the licenses issued could somehow distinguish between citizens and non-citizens.
He also said that the Green Light law would allow non-citizens the ability to establish themselves without having to go through the process that other immigrants have gone through to be granted citizenship.
"If it truly was about (undocumented immigrants) getting a driver's license, I don't think there's a clerk in the state that would care about that," Jastrzemski said.
"What they have concerns about is the fact that they're giving them a document that looks just like yours and mine, that they're going to be able to use this document to be in the United States and New York state without ever having to go through what other immigrants have gone through to become U.S. citizens."
On Monday, hundreds of undocumented immigrants streamed into DMV offices throughout New York, seeking to be in the first group of people to acquire a driver's license regardless of citizenship status.
State officials said the first day of processing so-called Green Light license applications went smoothly, though many upstate county clerks who run local motor vehicle bureaus have been openly critical of the program.
The day did not end without producing a new showdown in the ongoing friction between county clerks and state bureaucrats.
In Poughkeepsie, a city with a significant immigrant population, Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall declared that effective Tuesday the county-run DMV office would only process applications for licenses, learners' permits and non-driver identification cards from county residents only.
In response, a spokeswoman for the state DMV, Lisa Koumjian, said Dutchess officials have no authority to impose a county residency requirement. "As an agent of the NYS DMV, the office is directed to process permit, driver license and non-driver ID transactions for all eligible customers," Koumjian said.
By far, the offices that experienced the longest lines due to the new Green Light availability were in New York City, the municipality with the state's heaviest concentrations of new immigrants.
Yaritza Mendez, spokeswoman for Make the Road New York, an advocacy group that pushed for the law, said New York insurance rates are expected to dip as a result of more drivers getting licensed and having their cars insured.
The group predicts the state will reap $57 million in annual revenue from the program, and will help workers get to their jobs and transport supplies needed by their families.
Twelve other states, along with Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, also allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses.
The law has thus far survived a gauntlet of legal challenges though its future is uncertain.
Jastrzemski has an ongoing lawsuit aimed at upending the law. Also on the legal front, Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola told CNHI he is mounting a new challenge to the law after a federal judge tossed his lawsuit this past Friday. In a legal brief, Merola's lawyers urge U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe to take a fresh look at the case.
Merola said he believes he will eventually prevail on the legal issues, after getting support in the case from the U.S. Justice Department.
Reporter Joe Mahoney, who covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and website, contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.