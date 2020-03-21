The coronavirus pandemic will cause a pause in a legal challenge to New York’s Green Light Law.
Arguments had been scheduled in New York State Supreme Court in the Falls this past Thursday on an effort to to allow a new plaintiff to join a lawsuit, originally launched by Niagara County and County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski that challenges the law.
That hearing, scheduled before State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso, was put on hold when the state courts were all closed on Monday, until at least the end of April, out of concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
Caruso had given the state attorney general and the attorney for Mario J. Gregori Jr. until Thursday to submit written arguments on why the North Tonawanda lawyer should or should not be allowed to join a lawsuit launched by Niagara County that seeks to block the implementation of the Green Light Law which would permit people to apply for driver’s licenses without regard to their immigration status.
Gregori contends that he is a resident and voter in Niagara County and has standing to become part of the lawsuit because the other plaintiffs in the case, the county government, the county clerk, the county legislature and the county board of elections and elections commissioners are all government agencies that may not make the same arguments in seeking to overturn the Green Light Law that a private citizen would make.
In his application to intervene in the case, Gregori argues that Green Light license applicants are not required to provide the same types of identifying documents that other residents use when requesting a driver’s license. Because of that, Gregroi claims they could also register to vote, under the Motor Voter Law, without proving they are citizens and eligible to cast a ballot.
Assistant Attorney General Joel Terragnoli, representing Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, has argued to Caruso that the case should be dismissed because Jastrzemski, the lead plaintiff in the case, “doesn’t have the standing to challenge” the law.
Terragnoli also has dismissed claims by Jastrzemski and others in county government that complying with the Green Light Law requirements would force them to violate federal reporting laws which could lead to criminal charges.
“It’s not a criminal statute, it’s civil,” Terragnoli said of the federal statue. “Being an illegal immigrant is not a crime. It’s a civil offense.”
Terragnoli has argued that the county’s lawyers have failed to demonstrate that the Green Light Law would increase voter fraud and has suggested that Gregori’s efforts to intervene, as a voter, were “an eleventh hour application to bring in a citizen who might have standing.”
The county’s special counsel in the case, John Ciampoli, an election law expert from Central Islip has told Caruso that the county's standing comes form the concerns of local residents.
“This is an issue of concern to the citizens,” he said. “The purpose of this law favors those in the country illegally and gives them superior rights to those legally in the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.