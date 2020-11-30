NEW YORK – A unanimous panel of the Second Circuit United States Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that Erie County Clerk Michael (Mickey) Kearns does not have the legal standing to challenge the constitutionality of New York’s Green Light Law.
The appeals court also upheld the lower court’s determination that Kearns would not face potential federal criminal prosecution for complying with the law, which permits people to apply for driver’s licenses without regard to their immigration status.
The court did not directly address the constitutionality of the Green Light Law.
Kearns did not immediately respond the Second Circuit ruling. But New York Attorney General Letitia James called the ruling a vindication the law.
“The Green Light law is legal and enforceable, and today’s decision marks the third federal court to dismiss challenges brought seeking to enjoin the law,” James said in a statement released to reporters. “This law provides protections to all New Yorkers by making our roads safer, growing our economy, and allowing immigrants to come out of the shadows to sign up as legal drivers in our state.”
The ruling, penned by Judge Barrington D. Parker, found that U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford, who sits on the Western District of New York bench, based in Buffalo, was correct in finding that Kearns “had failed to plead either a credible threat of prosecution for complying with the state law or an injury to his office.”
Kearns, in his lawsuit seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional, had claimed that he could be prosecuted under federal immigration law for issuing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.
“Because compliance with the state law would not expose Kearns to a credible threat of prosecution under federal law, the judgement of the district court is affirmed,” Parker wrote, joined in the decision by Second Circuit Judges Denny Chin and Susan Carney.
In also affirming Kearns’ lack of legal standing and that he was “not the proper plaintiff to litigate the claims he raised”, the appeals court pointedly said, “The district court did not reach the merits of Kearns’ claims; nor do we.”
Kearns’ claims in the federal lawsuit closely tracked those raised in a suit filed in New York State Supreme Court by Niagara County and County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski that challenges the Green Light Law. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a pause in those proceedings, along with an effort to allow a new plaintiff to join the case.
The Niagara County lawsuit seeks to block the implementation of the law, which is already in effect. It is pending before State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso.
Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg said late Monday afternoon that he had not seen the Second Circuit ruling, but that he believed state court proceeding was not plagued by the problems with Kearns’ legal action.
“We never joined (Kearns lawsuit),” Joerg said. “We brought an actual voter into our lawsuit and that’s why we have a better case, on (legal) standing than Erie County.”
Joerg was referring to the effort by North Tonawanda attorney Mario J. Gregori, to be added as a party on the current case. Gregori contends that as a resident and voter in Niagara County, he has standing to become part of the lawsuit because the other plaintiffs in the case, the county government, the county clerk, the county legislature and the county board of elections and elections commissioners are all “government agencies that may not make the same arguments in seeking to overturn the Green Light Law that a private citizen would make.”
In his application to intervene in the case, Gregori has argued that Green Light license applicants are not required to provide the same types of identifying documents that other residents use when requesting a driver’s license. Because of that, Gregroi claims they could also register to vote, under the Motor Voter Law, without proving they are citizens and eligible to cast a ballot.
Joerg said the county’s case could also be strengthened by recent amendments to the state’s Motor Voter Law that automatically register a person to vote when applying for a driver’s license and by new provisions to the Green Light law that make disclosing what he called “alien information” a felony crime in the state.
Voters like Gregori, Joerg said, are claiming their constitutional rights are being violated because “an alien can vote.”
Joerg said the county is weighing a move to withdrawn it’s current lawsuit and file a new complaint in Caruso’s court because of the recent changes in state law.
“We’re making a determination on how to proceed based on the changes in the law,” Joerg said. “We’ll either amend (the current lawsuit) or withdraw it and file under the new statutes.”
Similar to the Kearns case, Assistant Attorney General Joel Terragnoli, representing Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, has argued to Caruso that the county lawsuit should be dismissed because Jastrzemski “doesn’t have the standing to challenge” the law.
Terragnoli also has dismissed claims by Jastrzemski and others in county government that complying with the Green Light Law requirements would force them to violate federal reporting laws which could lead to criminal charges.
James has also won the dismissal of another federal lawsuit, brought by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.
“As the state’s attorney and chief law enforcement officer, I am proud to have vigorously defended this law and will continue to do so against all who oppose it,” James said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.