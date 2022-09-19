The first phase of the Green Infrastructure project on Main, Washburn, South and Pine streets will be complete by Nov. 25, according to City Engineer Steve Pump, but parts of it may be finished before that date.
The project’s aim is to reduce the amount of stormwater that goes into the Erie Canal through the Combined Sewer Overflow system. About 70% of the City of Lockport uses a combined sewer system in which sanitary waste and storm water are run through one pipe that leads to the wastewater treatment facility, but overflow during heavy rain does find its way into 18-Mile Creek and the Erie Canal.
Phase One of the project includes the installation of “rain gardens,” “tree pits,” and "bio-retention areas” along the sidewalk of those streets. These additions to the landscape of downtown introduces water-absorbing plants to lessen the amount of rain and snow that currently makes its way into the storm drain.
“We’re trying to find ways to reduce that (overflow) from happening,” Mike Marino, an engineer from Nussbaumer and Clark said last year. “In the past that meant replacing broken sewers or lining broken sewers, but this is a different technology.”
Another aspect of the project is creating a more beautiful, green and safe area for pedestrians through the addition of these plants, Pump said, as well as through the installation up to a-foot more of sidewalk along Main Street at the intersections of Pine and Main streets, and Washburn and Main streets.
This new “bump” of sidewalks on both sides of Main Street will make crossing the road safer for pedestrians.The existing sidewalk along Pine and Washburn Streets is also going to be revamped through the construction phase of the project.
“Moving curblines will make things safer by decreasing the distance for people to cross,” Pump said.
The first phase of the project cost approximately $2.2 million with $1.5 million coming from a New York State Green Infrastructure Grant Program (GIGP) which required a 10% match, paid from funds coming from a Community Development Block Grant of $172,000, as well as a portion of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The biggest piece of Phase One is the transformation of South Street from a two-way street bordered on the north by the former-Harrison Radiator factory and by residential homes on the south, to a one-way street with diagonal parking along the northside that formerly was sidewalk. The road will also be recrowned to improve traffic and water flow into rain gardens.
Pump said he understood that no one wants months of construction – the job is being undertaken by 4th Generation Construction of Niagara Falls – but he does foresee a light at the end of the tunnel.
“A lot of people complain about construction downtown,” Pump said. “But we hope that when the project is complete, that they will enjoy the final product.”
The Green Infrastructure project was first proposed in April of 2021.
