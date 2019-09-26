Greenway grant OK'd for Lock Tenders Tribute

The Locks Heritage District Corporation is moving ahead on the second phase of its Lock Tenders Tribute statue, in part thanks to a recent infusion of $134,000 of Niagara River Greenway funding.
The tribute is a 14-piece monument based off an 1897 photograph depicting a dozen lock tenders, a young girl and photographer C.J. Cleve. The heritage district corporation commissioned local sculpture Susan Geissler to construct the first phase of the monument, consisting of four figures, in 2017.
Corporation President David Kinyon said those pieces will be installed sometime early next year, following delays due to work on a stairway within the canal locks area where the tribute will be located.
Models of the first four figures were completed in April and then shipped to a foundry in Boulder, Colo., where they were cast in bronze.
"We’ve been very pleased with all the photos that we’ve seen of the process at the foundry," Kinyon said. "Everything's moving ahead nicely."
Kinyon said there is not yet a timeline for completing phase two, which will cost $450,000 and include five figures, though LDHC hopes to see the entire monument completed by 2025 — the 200th anniversary of the completion of the Erie Canal.
LHDC has raised about $800,000 for the monument. About half that has come from the Niagara River Greenway fund, which is fed by New York Power Authority and from which grants are approved by the Niagara County Legislature.
