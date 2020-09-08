For about seven years now, Lockport Alliance Church has offered a workshop series for those who suffer from grief. Held twice annually, the 13-week program is named “Grief Share.”
Kim and Bob Davidson have offered their services as grief counselors for the past four years and they'll be doing so again beginning next week.
Regarding their credentials, Kim explained that she and Bob went through training done by her church, and for her, understanding came from the shared experience of anyone who is grieving.
“I lost my daughter 12 years ago. She was murdered and I initially started speaking in schools about teen dating violence because it was her boyfriend who killed her,” Davidson said. “This is something I had a hard time finding when my daughter was killed: a group to be able to be around other people in a similar situation. It was very difficult, so when this came I really felt the need to give back through it.”
Grief Share consists of 13 weekly workshops. Each workshop is centered around a different theme of grieving and has a corresponding DVD. There’s no need to go to all 13 workshops, because each topic is self-contained. Many people can only make a few of the meetings, Davidson said, either because of time constraints or because they aren’t ready emotionally.
“Some people might feel it’s too soon to start going and some people come to one workshop and won’t come back again 'til the beginning of the next session, because it was just too soon then at the beginning of that loss,” she said. “Everybody is different. Some people, it doesn’t bother them to start that grieving process right away and work through all of those emotions. We’ve had some people who needed to wait.”
While Grief Share is a Christian-based program, all people of all faiths are welcome, Davidson said.
“We’ve had a lot of different faiths attend with very positive outcomes,” she said. “There is a lot of scripture references in it … but we’ve had people who have come and didn’t feel they couldn’t attend because they weren’t Christian.”
“We ask people to say why they’re there, if they’re comfortable, if not, just their name and we’ll go on. They may never speak, just listen for the whole 13 weeks,” Davidson said.
“We had a couple of women come a few years ago and that whole first session, that whole 13 weeks, they barely spoke, and then came the second one and they actually helped other people with their first time coming through and were able to communicate their feelings the second time.”
Even after all these years, Davidson said she still feels helped by Grief Share and believes it will help others.
“When I saw this, and we went through the program, I learned things that helped me even 10 years later,” Davidson said. “I wasn’t going crazy, it was normal; it was something that helped me even 12 years after her death.”
The Grief Share series will begin next Tuesday. For more information, call the Davidsons at (716) 213-7699.
