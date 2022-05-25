Grievance Day appointments continued Wednesday afternoon at city hall. Property owners' formal challenges to their tentative assessments, presented to the citizen-based Board of Assessment Review, began Tuesday and will end tonight.
Approximately 200 appointments were made for a BAR hearing this week, according to Assessor Tracy Farrell. The deadline to request a hearing was Tuesday.
Prior to the BAR hearings, the assessor's office fielded approximately 500 informal assessment grievances. Farrell said about half of those assessments were changed.
Challengers were encouraged by Farrell to show proof why their property is assessed too high, in the form of interior photos, sales data on comparable or similar properties in their neighborhood and documentation of needed repair work.
The numbers that property owners and the BAR are working with were generated by the private firm GAR Associates. It was the first reassessment of property values in the city of Lockport since 2011 and the Change of Assessment notices mailed to every property owner in March contained a jolt for some. In public meetings, social media postings and conversations with a US&J reporter, property owners expressed disbelief at seeing their assessments double or even triple since the last revaluation.
GAR used sales data from 2020 to 2021, when houses in the city began selling well above their asking price. The sale price became the new assessed value for properties that were purchased and that influenced assessments of comparable properties that did not change hands.
However, Farrell pointed out previously, fewer than half of all taxable properties in the city were facing a higher tax bill due to the revaluation. Among 8,200 parcels, she said, if GAR's numbers stood, 3,600 would get a bigger tax bill next year while 4,570 would get a smaller bill.
Of the BAR hearings, Farrell said the board will rule on assessment challenges in a closed room, after the hearings are done, and she will not be present during its deliberations.
New assessment notices will be mailed to property owners in late June/early July, she said.
