Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union organized a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to signal the coming start of work on its new Lockport branch office at South Transit and Strauss roads. The credit union is closing its Stevens Street branch in the city and moving into the old OTB parlor in the town in 2023.
The existing building at 5810 S. Transit Road will be remodeled and expanded by Concept Construction. The new, 3,800-square-foot branch office, designed by Fontanese Folts Aubrecht and Ernst Architects, P.C., will have teller stations resembling the Flight of Five Erie Canal locks, according to Cornerstone CFCU's Molly Mayers. In addition it will have administrative offices, meeting space, three drive-through teller lanes and an ATM.
The Stevens Street branch will remain open while the new branch is constructed, Mayers said.
Previously, Cornerstone CFCU executives said the closing of the Stevens Street branch, which was the credit union's original headquarters, was driven by an assessment of its existing properties and the long-term viability of the Stevens Street property specifically. Ultimately the board of directors decided it was wise to increase Cornerstone's presence in the South Transit arterial area.
The new location is "close to shopping and medical services, making it easy for residents to access our competitive lending and financial products, and become part of our family," board chair David Nemi said. "We're excited to be able to continue to serve our loyal Lockport community ... . Once complete, this project will be a destination of pride for the community."
