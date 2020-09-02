Group donates sewn masks to Newfane schools

Tuesday night, the Newfane Central School District Board of Education expressed gratitude to “Operation Sewing Squad,” a group that has donated more than 1,000 cloth face masks for students in the district.
During the board's meeting this week, school officials said the gifts will be appreciated by students as they return to classes to begin the 2020 school year, which has been challenged by ongoing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is so amazingly generous – I can’t wait to see our students proudly wearing these beautiful masks as we start the new school year,” Superintendent Michael Baumann said.
Board President James Schmitt said the donation is "just one more wonderful example" of the "tremendous support the community has shown to the district during what he described as "trying times."
“We couldn’t be more thankful – we are so fortunate to be a part of such a great community,” he said.
Students at Newfane Elementary will return to classes every day starting on Sept. 10. Middle and high school students will begin an every other day on Sept. 10 and 11.
