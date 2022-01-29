Members of Families are Essential, a group of binational families who have been fighting for open borders for nearly a year, hosted a rally at the Rainbow Bridge Saturday afternoon in support of the Freedom Convoy 2022 in Canada.

The convoy featured a large group of truckers from across Canada who descended on Ottawa in a bid to end all mandates. American truckers also joined the convoy.

The Rolling Patriots, the Constitutional Coalition of WNY and separated families staged their own convoy to Niagara Falls from Tonawanda.

Once in the Falls, the group met at 454 Main St. for a rally with guest speakers include James Ostrowski, a Buffalo constitutional attorney.

Although the borders have been technically open for months, Canadian rules mandating PCR tests are causing families to still be separated almost two years. A vaccine mandate for truckers has also been implemented, adding to the severe shortage of long-haul truck drivers. The mandate is already causing empty shelves in Canada.