Group now going by Literacy Buffalo Niagara

The agency has been providing free one-on-one tutoring to adults for over 55 years in the Buffalo-Niagara region is now undergoing a name change.
Representatives from Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara, Inc. announced Wednesday that they have changed its name to Literacy Buffalo Niagara.
“After participating in a strategic planning process and securing valuable feedback from our volunteers, students, donors and community partners, it was apparent rebranding was important for our organization. Given our target population are those who struggle with reading and speaking English, we knew we had to ensure that both our name and logo allow those seeking our services to find us easily. We are hopeful that the new logo and shorter name will help to better communicate the services our agency provides”, said Amy Mazur, director of operations.
Over the five decades this agency has been serving both Erie and Niagara counties it has been known as Literacy Volunteers of America Inc., Literacy Volunteers of Buffalo & Erie County and most recently Literacy NY Buffalo-Niagara Inc.
Literacy Buffalo Niagara is committed to continuing their work by creating spaces where students can succeed, having a clear and concise name is a crucial factor in that success.
"We are proud to unveil our new name, look and reinforce our commitment to the amazing Buffalo-Niagara communities. This was truly a team effort and we are excited of what the future holds," said Tara Schafer, executive director.
The talent and innovation of the agency’s partner Otherwisz Creative made it possible for Literacy Buffalo Niagara to bring to life their mission and vision within this branding process. For more than 15 years, we have helped Literacy Buffalo Niagara with event branding, marketing and their websites. We wanted to distinguish them from other local non-profits, while delivering instant recognition to students, tutors, volunteers and donors, as the tagline states, “Change starts with a word”, said Mark Weisz, owner, art director and production manager at Otherwisz Creative.
Literacy Buffalo Niagara Mission: Is to develop literacy skills by providing free tutoring in Erie and Niagara counties through engagement and training of diverse community volunteers. For more information visit www.literacybuffalo.org.
