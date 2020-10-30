Group offers up donation well ahead of the season

The season is fast approaching for the sight of red-kettles standing beside volunteers as they ring their bells and remind people that every little bit helps and to give generously.
Even before Halloween, the Lockport Exchange Club felt it was the right time to donate
President Ralph Camarre and vice-president Jim Berry Ralph of the Lockport Exchange Club met with Major Jose Santiago, Friday morning, to deliver a $500 check to support the programming he’s put in place at the Lockport Salvation Army.
“We have groups that we donate to, we do scholarships, we always donate to the Salvation Army,” Berry said. “We participate in their bell ringing. We try to keep all of our donations to the local Lockport community. That’s our goal.”
The group said this year it’s been a little harder because of COVID. Usually the Exchange Club would put on “The Greatest Little Show on Earth," a circus with clowns and juggler. This has been their tradition for 60 years, but because of COVID, the event was shut down for 2020. That didn’t stop their members from giving back, though.
“The members of the club made this $500 here,” Berry said. “We took a good hard look at what our bank account was, and I had read in the paper about the Salvation Army being a little high and dry, so I said, ‘Guys, let’s do it right now, because they could use our assistance.’ ”
The check was presented at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center on Cottage Street. Funds will go to benefit spiritual assemblies, a soup kitchen, a food pantry and emergency financial aid.
“That financial assistance will go towards rent or mortgage,” Santiago said. “Anything that will prevent a family becoming homeless.”
