Group plans to build home for disabled Lewiston veteran

A New York City organization has stepped up to build a new home for a disabled Lewiston veteran who has difficulty getting around his home, which was not built to accommodate individuals who rely on wheelchairs to get from place to place.
Matt Daniels was injured while serving in Iraq and over time, he began to slowly lose the use of his legs. Now he uses a wheelchair to get around but the doors in his home aren't wide enough to accommodate the wheelchair, so he often has to use countertops or other household fixtures to "lunge" himself in and out of rooms.
Last month, local media outlets picked up Daniels' story after learning that local organizations were raising money to help renovate his home to meet his needs. According to Niagara Falls Councilman Kenny Tompkins, who was involved in the original fundraising efforts, an NYC organization, which wishes to remain anonymous, has volunteered to build the Daniels family a brand new, fully ADA-compliant home.
"This is beyond our wildest dreams," Tompkins said. "Who ever would have thought (this would happen)?"
Tompkins said the home will have five bedrooms, enough space for each of the Daniels' four children to have their own room, and they'll be looking for a lot in Lewiston, where the Daniels family is already living.
A GoFundMe campaign which was originally started to help fund Daniels' home improvements, raised $6,215 before the page was disabled due to the news that Daniels and his family would be getting a brand-new house.
Tompkins said that money will still go toward helping to fund the Daniels' new home, but other donations, such as baskets for a benefit that had been planned to help renovate his existing home, will instead go to KIA Memorial Road March's Toast the Fallen event, which will be held in April.
Daniels thanked everyone who contributed to the efforts to help him and his family live a more comfortable life.
"I appreciate every share (of the GoFundMe page), every penny that was raised and all the awareness for helping veterans in need," he said. "I appreciate all of it." Daniels added that it was "an incredible thing" to see all the positive support he received from the community.
He said he received a huge number of phone calls from people who were interested in making donations and helping his cause. But when he got a call about whether he'd be interested in building a brand new smart house, "of course I said yes," he said.
Daniels said it's going to be "different" to have a home designed with his mobility needs in mind. He said it will enable to him to do simple everyday things that many people may take for granted.
"It's going to be different knowing that I can get up and help my kids get ready in the morning for school," he said. "And tuck them in and say goodnight. This is going to be huge, it's the simple things that people forget about and those things are important to me. I haven't been able to tuck my kids in for a while."
