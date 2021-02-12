Officials with the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence Board are optimistic that weather conditions the rest of this winter and spring won’t cause a damaging rise in Lake Ontario levels this year. However, it has been acting proactively since Jan. 1 to reduce lake levels this winter just in case the weather turns wet.
Somewhat drier weather conditions over the past several months coupled with favorable river ice conditions and continued high outflows from Lake Ontario have caused a decline in the lake’s level, such that it is now a few centimeters below the seasonal long-term average.
Under the board’s current deviation strategy, outflows from Lake Ontario have been maximized and set above some Plan 2014 prescribed limits, resulting in the removal of an additional 3.1 inches of water depth from Lake Ontario when compared to strict adherence to Plan 2014 rules. The board intends to continue this strategy through the end of February.
This week, the International Joint Commission approved the board’s request for continued authority to deviate from Plan 2014, if necessary, until Lake Ontario reaches its peak level this spring. The extended authority would only be applied should conditions worsen after March 1. This authority, if implemented, would allow for outflows from the Moses-Saunders dam on the St. Lawrence River may be increased to exceed Plan 2014 flows.
The risk of high water on Lake Ontario in 2021 remains a moderate possibility, but less likely than the risk was last spring at this time. While water levels on Lake Erie and the upper Great Lakes are all lower than a year ago, they are still very high. This will cause inflows to Lake Ontario from Lake Erie to remain high over the coming months. These expected high inflows, coupled with uncertain seasonal factors such as precipitation and snowpack runoff, cause a moderate risk of a high-water event in the Lake Ontario basin this spring.
Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows, including graphics and photos, are available on the board’s website at https://www.ijc.org/en/loslrb.
