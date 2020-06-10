Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative has received a grant from the John R. Oshei Foundation for $22,800 in support of its Reach One Teach Many initiative.
"We realized that while in the midst of a global pandemic — COVID-19, there is still a large segment of our population with ongoing needs," Brian Archie of the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative said. "The goals of the initiative are to meet Niagara Falls residents where they are and provide them with PPE (masks), food and hygiene items to protect themselves. The collaborative will also distribute COVID-19 prevention guidelines material."
An initial event will be held on Saturday at the Nest at 1702 Pine Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 50 residents will receive a dinner in a bag. Three hundred masks will be provided to individuals and families. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information about Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, visit healthierniagarafalls.org, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @HealthierNF.
The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative (CHNFC) is a civic and community multi-sector collaborative whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for fully engaging the community and bringing innovative approaches to creating a healthier Niagara Falls.
The John R. Oishei Foundation enhances the economic vitality and quality of life for the Buffalo Niagara region through grantmaking, leadership and network building. The foundation was established in 1940 by John R. Oishei, founder of Trico Products Corporation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.