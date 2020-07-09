Bill Baldwin asked members of the press and audience members to join him in a rousing back and forth cheer in front of the Brick Oven Pizzeria in Grand Island as he announced his company’s commitment to reopen Fantasy Island in Grand Island for the 2021 season – the 60th anniversary of the park.
“Fun!” Baldwin shouted.
“Wow!” shouted back the spectators.
A former performer for Fantasy Island, Baldwin played a different role this time.
“Yes, you do know me as my Fantasy Island persona as 'Black Bart',” Baldwin said. “He’s taking a step back and I’m stepping forward as Bill Baldwin, CEO of Empire Adventures who are trying to reopen Fantasy Island Amusement Park.”
In February, the announcement went out that the park would be closed for good by Apex Parks Group that bought the park from Martin DiPietro in 2016.
“Once we heard the park was closing, we had to step forward, because the people that are here around us are season pass owners. We’ve heard from them since day one. ‘What are we going to do? Our park is done.’ ,“ Baldwin said, beginning to cry. “We couldn’t handle that, we had to find a way to come forward, to bring it back no matter what we had to do.”
Statements were made by some season pass holders, like Terry Vitgo from West Seneca.
“Thank you for listening to our memories that we’ve built 59 years at the park,” Vitgo said. “I want it to become a phoenix. I want it to rise from the ashes. I want it to be Fantasy Island again where everybody could just roam around, be safe, be happy. To not have a care in the world. Watch Black Bart get shot a few times … I want to make new memories.”
The road was hard for Baldwin and his friends. While he was dedicated to the cause, he admitted people weren’t taking him seriously.
“We said, ‘OK, we got to take the step,’ and we did,” Baldwin said. “We started by forming a company and we have been devoting ourselves since early March, right up to this day here.”
Today, Baldwin said the company is in negotiations with banks and investors and a deal is pending with the owners of the property, Store Capital, for a lease agreement.
“We’re discussing with some different investors to be able to put down the money, to be able to give us some capital to qualify for some loans,” he said. “We’re going to use some of the grants and other government funding as we can to help fund different parts of the park once we get the paperwork signed and get everything is set up.”
“We’re doing this all the way, it’s all or nothing, because this is the reason,” Baldwin said, looking at the families that gathered with him. “It’s going to be taking off.”
