The Rotary Club of Niagara Falls, South End Housing Initiative and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center have joined forces in supporting the efforts of several community groups who are doing their part in keeping families and the community safe under threat of the coronavirus.
It started out with a simple Facebook post from Memorial Park Neighborhood who were making "Personal Protection Kits" for their community. Members of the Niagara Falls Rotary Club and South End Housing Initiative reached out to see what they could do to support their efforts.
Memorial Park Neighborhood and Rainbow Neighborhood Block Clubs saw a specific need for education and especially masks in their neighborhoods located in the South End.
"Several people were unaware there was a state call to stay home and keeping a six-foot distance, not to mention the new need to wear masks in public," said Rainbow President Sheila Zuni. One or two people had not even heard of the coronavirus, she added.
With more supplies coming in, more volunteers, mostly from Carolyn's House, stepped in to help reach a goal of 1,000 masks. Memorial Hospital printed up a coronavirus fact sheet which will be included in the Personal Protection Packet which will be available at pharmacies,7-Elevens and Tops markets.
The masks are made from Scotts Blue Shop Cloths. This is a fast and easy, no-sew mask that can be used many times if treated with care. It can be sanitized easily with a cotton ball and alcohol. The CDC and other notable sources have found blue shop towels an effective material for masks and/or liners for cloth masks.
Rotary Club President, Ron Anderluh, stated "these types of community projects are what Rotary is all about. A lot more comes from collaborations such as this."
