Growing their fleets: Wrights Corners, Miller Hose companies make a deal to keep an old pumper in service

STEPHEN M. WALLACE / CONTRIBUTORA handshake among fire chiefs seals the deal as Miller Hose Company agreed to purchase a rescue vehicle from Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company, which recently purchased a new, upgraded No. 2 truck for its fleet. Pictured from left are: Mark Phelps, Miller Hose assistant fire chief; Ryan Dickinson, Wrights Corners assistant fire chief; Wrights Corners fire chief J.J. McKnight; Miller Hose fire chief Jason Coleman; and Clark Dunkelberger, Miller Hose assistant chief. 

Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company recently purchased a new Pierce Enforcer heavy duty rescue vehicle to replace its 22-year-old Marion rescue/pumper engine No. 2 and will sell the latter vehicle to nearby Miller Hose Company.

The deal keeps a quality truck in service for a few more years while providing Miller Hose with another piece of equipment in its emergency response arsenal.

Wrights Corners company's new No. 2 rescue vehicle is equipped to respond to virtually any type of call for help. Features include portable Jaws For Life, a station for refilling Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus at fire scenes, a rope rescue system, hazmat gear and capacity to hold 300 gallons of water. The committee that designed the truck also has it equipped for on-scene rehab and with a command center.

Its old No. 2 will be painted "Miller Hose red" in the near future.

