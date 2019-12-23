Growing their fleets: Wrights Corners, Miller Hose companies make a deal to keep an old pumper in service

STEPHEN M. WALLACE / CONTRIBUTORA handshake among fire chiefs seals the deal as Miller Hose Company agreed to purchase a rescue vehicle from Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company, which recently purchased a new, upgraded No. 2 truck for its fleet. Pictured from left are: Mark Phelps, Miller Hose assistant fire chief; Ryan Dickinson, Wrights Corners assistant fire chief; Wrights Corners fire chief J.J. McKnight; Miller Hose fire chief Jason Coleman; and Clark Dunkelberger, Miller Hose assistant chief.