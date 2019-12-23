Growing their fleets: Wrights Corners, Miller Hose companies make a deal to keep an old pumper in service

Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company recently purchased a new Pierce Enforcer heavy duty rescue vehicle to replace its 22-year-old Marion rescue/pumper engine No. 2 and will sell the latter vehicle to nearby Miller Hose Company.
The deal keeps a quality truck in service for a few more years while providing Miller Hose with another piece of equipment in its emergency response arsenal.
Wrights Corners company's new No. 2 rescue vehicle is equipped to respond to virtually any type of call for help. Features include portable Jaws For Life, a station for refilling Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus at fire scenes, a rope rescue system, hazmat gear and capacity to hold 300 gallons of water. The committee that designed the truck also has it equipped for on-scene rehab and with a command center.
Its old No. 2 will be painted "Miller Hose red" in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.