Gun factory found in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS — Police Narcotics & Intelligence Division detectives have broken up what they described as a "ghost gun manufacturing operation" inside a 78th Street home.
Officers with the Niagara Falls Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant just after 10 a.m. Monday at a home at 332 78th Street and found a cache of long guns and handguns inside. The weapons were what are commonly known as ghost guns.
The term typically applies to homemade or improvised firearms that are manufactured without commercial serial numbers, making the weapons almost impossible to trace.
Investigators said they recovered approximately 13 handguns, nine rifles and three sawed-off shotguns. The rifles were described as primarily AR-15 style assault rifles.
AR-15s are among the most commonly produced ghost guns, while AK-47-style semi-automatic rifles are also popularly made as ghost guns.
Detectives also seized thousands of rounds of ammunition and other various gun parts ready to be assembled, along with a small amount of suspected cocaine.
Investigators said they took Alfred M. Bax, 33, 332 78th St., into custody and charged him with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Bax was kept in custody pending arraignment.
The gun manufacturing took place inside a modest two-story residence in the LaSalle neighborhood. On Monday evening, several SUVs and a black pickup were visible in driveway.
The pickup had a sign with a vulgar reference to President Joe Biden hanging on its tailgate.
Neither police nor prosecutors could immediately offer any explanation for why Bax was manufacturing guns or who the weapons may have been intended for. Police said their investigation of the operation was continuing.
