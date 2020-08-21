Gyms and fitness centers, including indoor classes, in Niagara County will be allowed to open on Monday, the earliest date allowed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Gym and fitness centers can reopen under the following parameters:
• Businesses must complete a required safety plan and must operate in accordance with the guidelines.
• They must contact the Niagara County Department of Health at 439-7444 to schedule an inspection.
“I know many gym owners have been working on their safety plans for some time on things like how to keep social distance and how to sanitize, so hopefully they are well prepared to meet the guidelines,” said Niagara County Legislature Becky Wydysh. “I cannot stress enough the importance for these facilities to fully understand the requirements because we will have no choice but to close facilities that are not in compliance.”
