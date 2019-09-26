With interim Police Chief Steven Preisch stepping down next week, Patrol Captain Douglas Haak Jr. will become acting police chief.
Last summer, the Police Board of Commissioners chose Haak to be the acting police chief whenever Preisch is unavailable. This week, in light of Preisch's previously announced Sept. 30 resignation date, the board recommended to Mayor Michelle Roman that Haak serve as acting chief while it figures out who will fill the position permanently.
Last week, the commissioners met to discuss coalescing around a candidate and ultimately recommended that the Civil Service Commission decertify the promotional (in-house) civil service list of candidates for police chief. They did so after being told by the city's legal team that two of the three candidates for hire, Detective Captain Anthony Palumbo and Lieutenant Detective Todd Chenez, might have disqualifying conditions.
The commissioners were presented with a written opinion from Corporation Counsel Allen Miskell saying Palumbo would be in violation of the city's nepotism policy as he would be directly supervising his son, patrol officer Nicholas Palumbo; and an a opinion via telephone from Deputy Corporation Counsel Jason Cafarella saying that Chenez, who said he wouldn't move into the city if he got the job, would be violating the city's residency requirement.
As a result of those opinions, the police board was under the impression that neither man could be hired, so Roman sought the advice of Civil Service Secretary Mary Pat Holz on a route forward. It was Holz's opinion then, according to Commissioner Rick Abbott, that the board could ask the Civil Service Commission to allow the board to consider candidates from an open competitive list, which includes retired Lockport police officers and officers from other departments as well as current LPD employees.
Holz said on Thursday that the police board must first offer the chief's post to someone on the in-house candidates' list, with conditions if needed, and see whether the chosen candidate would comply with the conditions.
Holz added that if the Civil Service Commission were to meet to act on the police board's request, they would probably turn it down.
"I'm pretty sure once my commissioners were to see the reasons they would say 'have you offered these individuals the opportunity to take the job"'" she said.
Abbott said now the police board will have reconvene and decide which of the in-house candidates — Palumbo, Chenez or Haak, the third current officer on the list — will get a job offer.
