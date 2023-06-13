Christmas is coming early this year to Wilson.
The first ever Leon Festival, a halfway to Christmas celebration, will take place Saturday in the village. Alongside Christmas decorations and festivities, local vendors will line Young Street.
Janet Hoffman, president of the not-for-profit booster group Celebrate Wilson, said the festival is modeled after field days and other festivals of yore.
Since the Leon Festival will take place while the Wilson Youth Soccer League tournament is played, Hoffman said spectators will have something to do between games.
“There will be buses to transport people back and forth between the games (and the festival),” she said.
The idea for the festival was introduced to the village and Celebrate Wilson by Pat Daul, co-owner of Wilson Brew Co., after he saw a similar halfway to Christmas celebration in Liverpool, near Syracuse.
“It stuck in the back of my head as a cool idea,” Daul said. “Why couldn’t the village of Wilson do it and make it work for us?”
Village trustee and festival co-organizer Greg Martin said that after several months of preparation, the organizers hope the early Christmas celebration brings more residents into the main areas of the village.
“We hope that all our residents get an opportunity to come out and enjoy the day and there’s an influx of tourism in the village,” Martin said.
The organizers hope to make the Leon Festival an annual tradition.
“Any event that is popular and happens every year creates a draw to the village to help local businesses. You got to have an event and trademark it for your village and town,” Daul said.
The festival will be ongoing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. followed by an after party featuring live local music from 5 to 9 p.m. The festivities actually will start on Friday with an 8 p.m. showing of “The Grinch” at Martin Park.
