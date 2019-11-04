LEWISTON — The New York Power Authority will hold its annual “Hollow-GREEN Spooktacular” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston.
Children up to age 15 are invited to dress in their most creative garb for a costume contest from 10 a.m. with science prizes announced at 2 p.m. They can also enjoy games, crafts from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Interpretive Center, activities and free hay rides (from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting) around the Power Vista traffic circle.
In addition, NYS Parks will also provide free rides on its Niagara Scenic Trolley between the Gorge Discovery Center and the Niagara Power Project during the event.
The costume contest includes three age groups – infant to 3 years, 4 to 9 years, and 10 to 15 years. A prize will also be awarded for the Most Creative Costume. Costumes will be judged on originality, creativeness and overall appearance.
Free pumpkins will be available to the first 300 children. University Heights Art Association will be at the event to assist children in decorating the pumpkins and provide additional craft activities.
A variety of games will be in the community room and snack area. Students from Niagara University, Lewiston-Porter and Niagara Falls will be assisting children with the games and passing out candy to all who participate.
In addition to Hollow-GREEN Spooktacular events, guests are invited to enjoy the state-of-the-art exhibits at the Niagara Power Vista, including a 3D animation that gets you up close and personal without having to wear a hard hat. Visitors can take a seat in a 4-D theatre virtual roller coaster ride, create a transmission distribution system on a one-of-a-kind transmission grid table, build a dam or simulate the coordination of power across the state during bad weather.
Admission and parking at the Niagara Power Vista are free. Call (716) 286-6661 or email npvista@nypa.gov for more information on this or other NYPA events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.