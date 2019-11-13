An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to helping an undocumented immigrant cross a bridge in Lewiston in an effort to unlawfully enter the United States.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Wednesday that Jason O. Garcia, 42, of Von, Ontario, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to harboring an undocumented immigrant. The charges carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who is handling the case, said on Aug. 5, 2019, the defendant attempted to enter the United States in a commercial truck at the Lewiston Bridge port of entry. When asked if anyone else was present in the truck, Garcia stated “no.”
Following a primary inspection, the truck was to the Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System for a scan. As the defendant appeared headed toward the scanning area, Garcia instead drove the truck in front of a warehouse. A second individual got out of the truck and walked directly into the entrance of the warehouse. The truck then turned around in the parking lot and headed towards the scanning area. Customs and Border Protection officers located the individual in the hallway of the warehouse. The individual had a Chilean passport concealed in his pants. A records check determined the individual was refused entry into the United States, while seeking entry to the United States, under the Visa Waiver Program, for failing to disclose a previous arrest in Chile.
The plea is the result of an investigation by Customs and Border Protection, under the direction of Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 20.
