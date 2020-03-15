Preservation Buffalo Niagara will present a Hard Hat Tour of the old Tuscarora Club later this month.
PBN’s Hard Hat Tour gives attendees a look at an ongoing adaptive reuse project in the region. Sponsored by M&T Bank and led by project developers, the behind-the-scenes tour will include architectural details and final plans, that is, the before, during and after stages of rehabilitation.
The Tuscarora Club building, 128 Walnut St., has more than 200 years of history, from its original architecture as a manor to the private bicycle club it became and its final days as a place for brunch and events. Its new owner, Dominick Ciliberto, plans to turn it into a 17-room boutique hotel combining originality with modern design and featuring an event center.
Ciliberto, his hotel marketing director and interior designer will take part in the tour, which is slated to begin at 11 a.m. March 28 and should last about 90 minutes.
For more information, go to www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org, call 852-3300 or email tbrown@pbnsaves.org.
