In 2019, the Greater Lockport Development Corp. sold Building 3 of the one-time Harrison Radiator industrial facility to Kearney Realty Group for $750,000. The group, led by Ken Kearney, has a track record of reviving abandoned industrial buildings, as well as the neighborhoods they are within.
“Neighborhoods that needed a boost,” Kearney, owner of the realty group, said. “Places where people were afraid to walk on the sidewalks of.”
Today, the Kearney Group owns four complete multi-use sites in the Hudson Valley, including Lofts on Main in Peekskill and Queen City Lofts in Poughkeepsie, which hosts Zeus Brewery as one of its tenants. The proposed Harrison Lofts will follow their footprint, Kearney said.
Brian Smith, president of GLDC, said there was a “lengthy bidding process” for the building in the fall of 2019, but it was before that in October of 2018 when the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a $10 million state grant, was awarded and there was a conversation internally where the GLDC decided it was looking for more.
“We decided to do everything we could to turn that $10 million into $40 million. Just by leveraging the grant through other private investments,” Smith said. “This is the kind of project that will help with that, with a huge investment on Ken’s part, and what it will do for downtown Lockport with people coming to live there.”
The project includes 82 loft apartments, 75% of which will be rented by artists, musicians and those involved in artistic activities and retail, Kearney said. The space is a three-story, 140,000-foot century old brick and concrete building.
“It’s not subsidized,” he explained. “The project is receiving historical, brownfield and housing credits, which allows us to rent affordably with a preference for those individuals who are involved in artistic activities.”
Building 3 is currently being used for overflow storage from the other two buildings. Edla Collora is the property manager for the Harrison buildings.
“They’ve had this success in a couple places in downstate New York,” Collora said, referencing the artist preference. “I fell in love with the guy (Ken). He had some much passion and energy. He’s the guy we need. … He’s got the energy and the passion, so I think if anyone’s going to pull it off, it will be him.”
Currently the realty group is looking for a Payment-in-Lieu-of-Taxes (PILOT) agreement with the city at the price-tag of $77,000 a-year for 30 years.
“A PILOT is necessary,” Kearney said. “I know, it’s a huge ask for any municipality.”
Kearney said a fixed rate, to be paid each year, shows that financial liability for the project is there.
Brian Smith said the PILOT agreement with Kearney is different from other PILOTS which usually focus on businesses investing in vacant land or dilapidated housing where the assessment will be raised over 10-15 years.
“This is going to be totally different,” he said. “Housing tax credits are being used for the project, and because of this its eligible to be taxed based on net operating income instead of its assessed value. What the PILOT does, it gives the city and the developer and opportunity to codify what is going to be paid over a period of time instead of it fluctuating every year based on net operating income. So, Ken can go to his financiers and say, ‘This is what it’s going to be. It’s not going to change. We’re going to plan for this,’ and on the other hand, the city can budget every year knowing it won’t.”
Mayor Michelle Roman said that PILOT will be voted on in Wednesday’s Common Council meeting.
“I think it’s a great idea and it will add some more vitality to that area and especially if it’s going to be the mixed use plan they have for it,” Roman said. “I think it will be a great addition to that whole area and the rest of downtown.”
