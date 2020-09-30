Harrison Place developer pitches a rehab plan

The developer that's aiming to transform Harrison Place Building 3 to residential-commercial space has applied for admission to the state Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) and the state is seeking public comments on the application.
Baldwin Place, New York-based Kearney Realty & Development Group Inc. would be eligible for property tax credits for remediating Building 3 if it's admitted.
Kearney Group has a tentative deal with Greater Lockport Development Corporation, the owner of Harrison Place, to purchase Building 3, at South and Washburn streets, for $750,000 and develop it into middle income/artist lofts. The deal is contingent upon the Kearney group obtaining development tax credits including brownfield tax credits.
Kearney's plan is to gut the three-story, 64,700 square foot concrete building that once housed a portion of Harrison Radiator Division, restore the overhead peaked skylight in its atrium and create 78 one- or two-bedroom apartments throughout, along with first-floor commercial spaces for tenants including hospitality, medical-dental and other office/retail users. It's a $25 million proposition, Kearney has said.
In its BCP application, Kearney indicated remediation beneath the building would be done before the building is gutted. Known contaminants in the soil include volatile and semivolatile organic compounds, metals, petroleum and chlorinated solvents, all resulting from manufacturing or building construction in 1920-1922. Building 3's pad was graded with fill that consisted partly of coal ash, after structures including houses, barns and a school house were demolished to make way for the building.
Kearney's timetable for BCP work shows it would undertake site investigation and come up with a formal Remedial Action Plan by Feb. 1, 2021, and have cleanup work completed by February 2022.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting public comments on Kearney's application until Oct. 30.
The application and related documents can be accessed online at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C932177/. In addition, Lockport Public Library is the official document repository for the Kearney application; note that the library is currently open four hours a day, Monday through Saturday.
Comments on Kearney's application should be submitted to Joshua Vaccaro, project manager, at: NYSDEC, 270 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14203-2915; joshua.vaccaro@dec.ny.gov ; or (716) 851-7220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.