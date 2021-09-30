Harrison vision realized

James Neiss/staff photographerA plaque commemorating 57 Canal St. as the first building of the Harrison Radiator Company occupied will be officially dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday. Three of the original walls of the historic building are still a part of this structure which became the focal point of grass-roots historic preservationist group, Cornerstone Lockport, in 2000. Before that time the property was owned by the Greater Lockport Development Corporation and was slated for demolition.