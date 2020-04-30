Due to the unprecedented needs of not-for-profit organizations caused by COVID-19, a new global day of giving and unity will be held on May 5. The #GivingTuesdayNow event is designed to drive an influx of giving, to mitigate the growing impact of revenue losses experienced by charities.
Giving Tuesday is normally held in November. This year, organizers have established a new national charitable fundraising effort known as GivingTuesdayNow.
The Home Assistance Referral Team, an organization that has served the Greater Niagara community and adjacent areas since 1982, will be participating in the fundraiser.
HART's mission is to enable the elderly and infirm to maintain an independent lifestyle in their own homes by linking them with qualified and affordable assistance. Services include health and personal care, skilled nursing care, respite for family caregivers, companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping and yard work and errands.
All operating expenses incurred by HART are covered by charitable support. The organization has stayed active during the pandemic and currently counts nearly 300 caregivers under its umbrella.
#GivingTuesdayNow will make $1,000 matching grants to the first 350 qualified nonprofits that raise at least $1,000 from 10 individual donors. To donate to HART, search HART Program in Facebook or use the donation link on the organization's website, www.hartprogram.org.
For more information about HART services, call 716-754-8313 or email info@hartprogram.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.