The Town of Hartland passed their tax-cap breaking budget on Thursday at its regular board meeting having heard no comments during the public hearings scheduled for that night.
The overall tax rate for homeowners is $5.95 per $1,000 assessed property value, not including refuse.
Broken down, Supervisor Ross Annable said the general tax has risen from $2.63 per $1,000 assessed property value to $2.66 per $1,000 assessed property value and water has risen from $1.74 per $1,000 assessed property value to $1.79 per $1,000 assessed property value.
The big jump, he said was in fire protection, which leapt from $1.30 per $1,000 assessed property value to $1.50 per $1,000 assessed property. Annable said this was a “worker’s compensation” issue stemming from the death of Judy Spencer of the Hartland Volunteer Fire Co.
“We had some fund balance to offset that,” Annable said, noting it wasn’t easy in such a tragedy to tell the public why their tax rate was going up.
Refuse taxes also went up from $197 to $207. Annable said that Modern had decided to extend the town’s contract for another year.
“We were good with that because it wasn’t a huge increase,” he said. “But I suspect next year it’ll be another increase.”
Annable said this is the first time since 2010 that the taxes have been this high for the Town of Hartland. In 2010 a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $792 in taxes and the 2023 broke that ceiling at $801 for a home assessed at $100,000.
“The 2% tax cap in this inflation is impossible,” he said. “Usually it’s (the tax cap) a little over 1% for us. It was 1.1% for our tax cap (this budget).”
Annable noted that for the highway department, which is funded through sales tax, has “everything between fuel and salt” rising in costs. Tires, he said, are three or four times the amount this year than usual, as is different parts for the town’s fleet of plow trucks.
“If you can find them at all, you find their prices have also gone up,” he said.
