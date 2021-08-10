The Hartland Recreation Program is coming to a close for this summer. The program is run by Keith Bond, who was asked to take on the task while his two daughters were school children, and he said that this year’s six-week program was a “great” summer and long overdue after 2020’s cancellation.
“The year that didn’t exist,” Bond quipped.
Program Counselor Skyler Christopher said she missed the kids over the long break and is happy they're back.
Christopher graduated the Royalton-Hartland Central School District and is now in her last year at SUNY Brockport for a dual major of child education and public health.
“I love counseling here. I love the kids. I’m happy to see them all back,” she said. “I think they need this. Their parents probably need it, too.”
Bond’s two daughters have since outgrown the program, one is a reporter for the Hamburg Sun and another is back in school for digital archiving, but both attended and then became counselors at the summer recreation program.
“Now they’re out-and-about and I’m still here,” Bond said and chuckled.
The activities for the 60 or so kids who attend each day – the town capped registration at 100 – include arts-and-crafts, games of four-square, ga-ga, the splash pad, and a giant waterslide that the town bought about six years ago.
Bond shared the history of water-slides in the program.
“The first waterslide I bought lasted about one year,” he said. “The second one lasted two years and the third one lasted about a month.”
Bond was able to convince the town to buy a “commercial” slide.
“I was going to rent one until we could buy one,” he said. “The delivery charges were so high and when I added it up, the yearly cost was a little less than buying one. … I talked the town to buy it and this is about the sixth year of it. I’ve yet to have any issue with it.”
In the end, the kids are what matter and he and his staff are happy to give them a summer they deserve, he said.
“We were worried about it, but the town made the decision to do it. We kept watching the guidelines,” Bond said. “Are we going to have to mask? What are we going to do? Finally we decided since we were completely outside and I’m fully vaccinated, and I believe my counselors are all fully vaccinated, and we just decided to do it.”
