GASPORT — The Hartland town board will hold a public hearing next month on a proposed local lighting nuisance law.
The law would restrict how much light shines on neighboring properties, including into rooms, porches and patios. Lighting fixtures that might violate the law would have to be “outfitted with screening or shields.” To determine a violation, a guide of 0.1 footcandle on a neighboring property would be used. A footcandle is the amount of light generated by one candle shining on one square foot of surface located one foot away.
If the law is adopted, property owners' exterior lighting plans may require a special use permit or site plan review by the town planning board
The public hearing will be held on April 8, beginning at 7 p.m., at the town hall, 8942 Ridge Road.
— By Benjamin Joe
