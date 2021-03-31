Two Hartland residents who filed nominating petitions in pursuit of town board seats were not listed in a Wednesday Union-Sun & Journal report on emerging candidacies in eastern Niagara County.
Cheryl A. Confer and Margaret M. Zaepfel turned in petitions to run on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative ballot lines, setting up potential primary contests with incumbent Hartland town board members David D. Huntington and Joseph A. Reed on the Republican and Conservative lines.
The Niagara County Board of Elections' unofficial candidate standard report, released to the US&Jl on Monday, showed petitions were received from Confer and Zaepfel but the specific offices they're pursuing were not listed.
County Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen said on Wednesday that Confer's and Zaepfel's petitions were challenged due to a defect: On the petition forms, the office sought is listed as "town councilman" rather than "Hartland town councilman."
A ruling is due on Confer's and Zaepfel's petitions next Tuesday, Allen said.
Confer told the US&J on Wednesday that she had not received any communications from the Board of Elections since she turned in her petitions last week. She, Zaepfel and Hartland town justice candidate James L. Minner — who, according to the board's candidate standard report, filed a Conservative petition for "Hartland Justice" as well as Democratic, Republican and Conservative petitions for "Town Justice" — went to the board office together and turned in their petitions at the same time, she said.
All three said they found guidance from the Board of Elections to be nonexistent. Zaepfel said the board staff wouldn’t print blank petition forms for them, something she’d heard had been done for other candidates.
“We wanted them to check our forms and they said they weren’t here to answer questions,” Zaepfel added.
Minner, an attorney with the Buffalo-based HoganWillig law firm, said there's a desire for "new blood" at Hartland town hall and that he, Confer and Zaepfel all have been encouraged to pursue town offices for quite some time. He's not worried about challenges to their petitions, he added.
“We’ll be on the ballot. If we have to litigate it, we’ll litigate it,” Minner said. “I think it’s petty and won’t hold up. ... I don’t think the voters want that.”
