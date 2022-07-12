The Town of Hartland held an informational session Monday night at the Hartland Fire Hall in order to answer questions from the public on the impending Ridge View project solar energy development. A similar meeting was held in Hartland on Saturday.
The meeting began with Hartland Supervisor Ross Annable presenting a slideshow on what is known about the project under consideration by EDF Renewables. The information was accumulated by BE3, an energy consulting company out of Buffalo that has been providing guidance to the town government on this. It was then followed by input from members of the public on the project.
Supervisor Annable also offered facts about the development, including on topics where misinformation has been spread. Among those concerns, Annable said that multiple fire chiefs believe that any fire risk to the battery systems would be manageable and that there would be no risks of toxic gases or overbearingly loud noises.
The 350 megawatt system would have 2,000 total acres of land, and would also involve a 100 megawatt battery storage system. Sites would also be surrounded by hedgerows to block their view to those around them. The town could also stand to gain $1 million per year from the project as well.
A majority of the input from the people assembled involved voicing frustration with the project, and how they felt there aren’t that many avenues to legally stop the development according to New York State law, Section 94-C. The law is intended to help accelerate the state’s transition to renewable energy. Some also questioned whether Supervisor Annable was doing enough to oppose the development.
“We’ve been trying for years,” said Barbara Outten, co-founder of Coalition to Protect Our Rural Communities. “Annable acts like he hasn’t heard at all from the town that we don’t want it. We sent witnessed petitions with close to 800 signatures to him, and he says that he still wants to know what the people think.”
Annable emphasized at multiple points throughout the meeting that he is neutral on the issue, however, he still feels that the town is being strong-armed by state government, and is hoping that input from residents will be able to give the town more negotiating power with EDF once the project comes to fruition. Despite the meeting being tense at times, Annable was satisfied with the input from the community.
“We were handcuffed by the state and 94-C,” said Annable. “We’re trying to maintain a neutral position, but still try to get as much information that we can, and get the most out of our negotiations.”
A combined public Town, Planning, and Zoning Board meeting will be held on Thursday July 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Hartland Town Hall, intending to discuss making auditions to the town’s existing solar energy law.
