The Town of Hartland will be one of the next municipalities in eastern Niagara County exploring a benefits program for its senior volunteer firefighters.
Currently, the town is in the earliest stages of determining how the the state-sanctioned Length of Service Award Program would be implemented, according to Supervisor Ross Annable.
Similar to a retirement program for volunteer firefighters, LOSAP provides senior members with compensation based on years of service with their fire company that is paid for by the residents who live in that fire district.
Recently, the Royalton town board called a Sept. 7 special election for residents in fire districts 1 (Terry’s Corners, Wolcottsville) and 2 (Gasport) to decide whether firefighters will receive the benefit, which prompted the Village of Middleport to make plans to hold an election of its own.
Hartland plans to follow suit with an election of its own, but first has to determine each taxing jurisdiction within the town. From there, the town will aim to calculate what it would cost to build the base of the program.
“We’re looking at how we do that here,” Annable said. “The problem is the districts are broken up by parcel. We don’t have (a map) of the taxing districts. We’re in the process of developing that.”
At this point, the town is only planning on having a vote on the LOSAP for Hartland Volunteer Fire Company.
“It’s the only one that is truly a town department,” Annable said.
He estimates residents who live in that district make up approximately 45% of the town’s population.
While both Royalton’s and Middleport’s programs would be effective Jan. 1 if the referendums pass, Anable said that Hartland’s election won’t be slated until next year.
