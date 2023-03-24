GASPORT — Several members of the Hartland community gathered at its town hall on Friday afternoon to celebrate a milestone.
Town highway superintendent Keith Hurtgam, who is no stranger to long roads, is marking his 50th year of employment with the town.
Hurtgam said the amount of time he has put in for the town is not lost on him.
“None of the guys I work with now were born when I started,” he observed.
Hurtgam is a lifelong resident of Hartland and his first day as a town employee was March 25, 1973. He was hired as a laborer, subsequently moved up the ranks, and won his first election for highway superintendent in 1983. He has been re-elected eight times to two-year terms of office, and five times to four-year terms of office since the longer term was approved by town voters.
Hurtgam attributes his longevity to his ability to work with people in the community and solve whatever problems come his way.
“People like to leave nasty messages on the answering machine, but when you talk to them in person, that usually melts away,” Hurtgam said. “I always hit it head on.”
Hurtgam has made a noticeable impact on the town during his tenure, according to town Supervisor Ross Annable.
“If you look across the board and what’s been going on in the last 50 years here, it’s a night and day difference because of him and his vision of efficiency,” Annable said.
Hurtgam is a past treasurer and chairman of the Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District board, and past treasurer and president of the Niagara County and New York State highway associations.
While the roads haven’t always been perfectly smooth for Hurtgam on his 50-year ride, he said he has always found a way to make it better.
“I’ve weathered some storms, but they come out in the end.”
