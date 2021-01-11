GASPORT — Kimberly Roessler has been appointed a provisional administrative assistant, or highway clerk, in the Hartland town highway department. The appointment is provisional pending administration of a civil service test.
Roessler will take over the duties of Janet Slack, current highway clerk, who is retiring on Jan. 29, according to town highway superintendent Keith Hurtgam.
Slack's retirement and Roessler's appointment were announced at the town board's annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 7.
"Kim is catching on quickly," Hurtgam said. "Janet is awesome and it's sad to see her go, but it's the best for her and we wish her the best."
Separately, Town Clerk Cindy Boyler noted, there's a vacancy within the town Zoning Board of Appeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.