GASPORT — The Town of Hartland has hired the engineering firm Wendel to advise it on solar projects in the town.
The town board authorized the hiring during a Wednesday work session. Wendel provided an estimate for the service, but the fee is still under negotiation, according to supervisor Ross Annable.
Wendel will advise the town on New York State’s solar energy policies, Annable said.
The town is a potential host of a utility-scale solar energy generation facility proposed by EDF Renewables.
