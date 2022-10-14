Hartland Town Historian Norman LaJoie will soon be publishing a new book on the history of the town, co-authored with Audrey Jones Annable.
LaJoie previously wrote a book on the town’s history, “Town of Hartland: Our Story,” which was published in 2018. It covered a more broad history of the town. The new book is titled “A Collection of Memories for the Town of Hartland,” and is focused on more specific topics.
LaJoie said there were a lot more photos and information he came across that he thought deserved to be made public.
“I decided to publish a second book using the photos that weren’t used in the first book,” he said. “Between the two books, we will have used about 800 photographs — and we still have a lot left that are unused.”
LaJoie also said that by making this information more public, it makes it less likely to be lost in the event of a disaster.
“You don’t want to think about a disaster happening to a collection like this,” he said. “I didn’t want to see this information lost if something happened to it.”
The book has three sections. The first part is on the school houses that have existed in Hartland, and contains more than 200 photos. The second part is on Hartland’s history during wartime and those who served going back as far as the Civil War. The final section, which was put together by Annable, documents the pictures and bios of servicemen and women seen on the town’s Hometown Hero banners.
Similar to the first book, this one will also have an index of all named individuals in the back to help readers be better able to find information on any ancestors that they might have had in Hartland.
“People appreciate this,” noted Annable. “Not that they don’t want to read the whole book, or they don’t want to read it, but you’re still always focused on your own family members. This way you can find out information on where they lived and what they did.”
LaJoie and Annable are expecting that the book will be available to purchase in time for the holidays, and that it will likely be sold at the Hartland Town Hall. They are still working on finding more places where it can be sold, like local bookstores and museums.
LaJoie said that he is looking to work on another book after this one is published. The next one would be more focused on clubs and organizations that have existed in Hartland, and other miscellaneous things that couldn’t have a place in the other books.
