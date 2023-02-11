Hartland Supervisor Ross Annable and the Hartland Town Board introduced two new local laws to the public at Thursday night’s meeting. The first is an amended solar law that was written largely by the town’s planning board, based on Somerset’s solar law. It was then given to the town board who gave it to Town Engineer Drew Reilly to look over.
The second was developed entirely by Reilly and lays down the town’s policy on battery storage that he believes will become fundamental in all renewable energy projects.
Annable said that the laws were only being introduced and it would probably take multiple public hearings and a couple months to get to where they could be approved.
EDF did not have any input in the making of the solar law or the battery storage law. However, Annable said, there are “talking points” in the law that may be tweaked in discussions with EDF. Examples of this are setbacks from the road and clusters of homes to proposed solar fields.
Annable said that he and the Hartland’s boards – the Town Board, the planning board and the zoning board of appeals – were taken on a bus tour by EDF to proposed solar installation sites and all parties seem agreeable to changes on some points.
“Setbacks dictated by ORES are 50-feet from the road,” Annable said. “EDF says they’re open to 100-feet. That’s something we’re going to talk about.”
George Van Nest, attorney for Hartland in solar matters, said on Friday that the issue was fundamental.
“There’s differences in purpose,” Van Nest said. “From ORES’s standpoint, their purpose is to move projects in respect to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.”
Reilly also weighed in on the discussion on Friday saying that while the state has models for solar and battery storage and other communities – such as Somerset – also have solar and battery storage laws, Hartland’s law is uniquely for Hartland and he saw to that in both.
“Each municipality should have laws that take into consideration of the community,” Reilly said.
The issue of renewable energy siting laws in the state of New York has been contentious in many communities, including the Town of Cambria where issues involving the Bear Ridge Solar project are being deliberated by an administrative law judge. The timetable on that deliberation ends on Feb. 20 when a final permit may be awarded to Cypress Creek, the company proposing the utility grade solar farm.
Looking at that, Reilly said that if the law is too restrictive, the companies will look for state waivers and thus far they’ve been largely successful.
Reilly noted that there was only one project, the North Side Energy Center in St. Lawrence County under 94c, also known as the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act, that has been denied siting and that was because it would affect 80-acres of wetlands. He said that no local solar law was going to stop EDF’s proposed Ridge View Solar Project in Hartland. However, EDF had to try to follow the laws before asking the state for a waiver.
“That’s not the purpose (to stop the project entirely),” Reilly said. “But we want them to know what issues to address. What is important to us when they fill out their application.”
