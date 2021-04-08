Hartland lighting law put off; Stone Hollow rezoning OK'd

GASPORT — Members of the Hartland town board decided to forgo a decision on adopting Lighting Local Law No. 1, saying they’d like to look into the matter more and asking the town attorney, David Haylett, to look at other municipalities’ lighting nuisance law specifications.
The public hearing on the proposed law began Thursday evening with Roseann Heitzenrater giving a public address on the reasons for her opposition. The law would require her and her husband to shield the lights on their property, which allegedly have been bothering their neighbor across the street, Darrell Lindahl, for the past two years.
Heitzenrater said the situation between her family and Lindahl has been simmering for some time and that this and other allegations, which she said led to the proposed nuisance law, amount to harassment.
Town Supervisor Ross Annable explained that the intent of the proposed law is to restrict lighting within the town that has become bothersome to those living around it. The crux, he said, is to keep any property's lighting from encroaching on other property.
“If someone has lighting, especially today, because LED lighting is so much more impactful and brighter, the reasoning is why does the person with lights on their property have to shine their lights across the street or into someone else’s yard?” Annable said.
In its current form, the proposed law states that it’s the town's policy “to prevent unreasonable bright artificial lighting and to reduce the level of artificial lighting on surrounding properties within the town so as to preserve, protect and promote the public health, safety and welfare within the town for the inhabitants.”
The law employs some language of measurements that quantify the amount or direction of light such as a “footcandle,” which is the amount of light generated by one candle shining on one square foot of surface located one foot away. Another resident said at the public hearing that the industry no longer uses such terms, and Annable asked Haylett to investigate the matter.
Annable later said the Town of Hartland fields many complaints, some that amount to feuds between neighbors, and that when neighbors can’t agree, the town will either be faulted for not doing enough, or doing too much.
“We’ve studied it, we’ve went to our attorneys, there are a lot of neighbor problems that I can’t resolve,” he said. “It’s a neighbor problem, but we’re trying to eliminate it from becoming a town problem, because the LED lights are much brighter and reach out much farther than our old style lights are.”
Also Thursday, the town board approved rezoning of 3807 Stone Road, to Agricultural-Business Use property, thereby allowing Margaret Darroch and her daughter, Jeanna Leurer, to expand their bakery and kitchen business, add a parking area and a large pavilion, as well as hire more workers. The resolution was approved by a unanimous vote after a public hearing at which no one spoke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.