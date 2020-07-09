The splash pad in the Town of Hartland’s Town Park is set to be open today. The hours for the pad will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and an attendant will be on duty.
“We’re going to attempt it,” said Ross Annable, supervisor of the town. “It’s our first day if everything goes as planned.”
Annable noted there would be no summer recreation program for the children in the community this year, so the splash pad will be utilized by anyone who wants to cool down. He also said the attendant will monitor groups in and outside the pad and moderate its use, as well as, safety requirements.
“(The splash pad) will be sanitized first thing in the day,” Annable said. “When one group leaves, it will be sanitized before the next group (uses it).”
A limit of about 15 people in the pad at once will be the guideline for the splash pad’s capacity. Users can expect about 10 minutes in the water at a time. Outside the pad, masks are required to be worn except when within families or groups.
“If you’re mingling, then you should have a mask on,” Annable said.
Annable also said this is the first attempt at having the splash pad open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll monitor and assess it over the next few weeks,” he said. “I want to tell the public to please comply with the rules, so we can continue.”
“I hope we have a safe and fun summer,” Annable concluded.
