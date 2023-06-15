The Hartland Town Board has approved two new local laws related to solar energy generation.
The laws, one pertaining to the siting of solar arrays and the other spelling out the town’s policy on battery storage, were passed by a 4-0 vote of the town board Thursday night.
Board member Joseph Reed recused himself from the vote, since some of his property may host EDF Renewables’ proposed 350-megawatt Ridge View Solar Center.
The proposed project, which would be spread out over 2,000 acres leased by willing landowners, has been looming over the town for the past four years.
Several town residents attended the board meeting to express their opposition to the local laws and the project itself. Among their listed concerns, the most prominent are the close proximity of solar arrays to residences, potential negative environmental impacts on nearby farmland and reduced property values.
Former town Zoning Board member and current town supervisor candidate Margaret “Peggy” Zaepfel specifically pointed to issues with the setbacks between solar arrays and houses.
The siting law establishes minimum setbacks of: 500 feet from any dwelling on a non-participating property; 100 feet from any dwelling on a participating property; and 100 feet from any public road.
In neighborhoods where arrays would go up, Zaepfel said, “these people are devastated. They’ll open the front door and there will be a solar panel right there. Fifty feet or 100 feet is ridiculous. That’s (the length of) a garden hose.”
Town Supervisor Ross Annable said the board members also are not happy about New York State’s influence over the utility-scale solar project, but they are doing their best to mitigate the impacts it would have on the town.
“I don’t like the fact that we’ve lost our control to the state,” Annable said. “We’re in the middle of this.”
While the local laws have been passed, Ridge View Solar Center is a long way off from coming to fruition. EDF Renewables has not yet applied to the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting for a permit.
Annable said residents will be able to voice their concerns again when the developer does file its application, which he thinks will happen some time next year.
